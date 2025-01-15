Watch Now
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash affecting traffic on I-35 in Hewitt, Lorena area

UPDATE:

State troopers say they are investigating a major crash on Northbound I-35 near mile marker 326.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to the service road at the Moonlight Park and Hewitt Drive exit ramp.

Traffic delays are expected to last for a few hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

25 News is learning that a multi-vehicle crash is affecting traffic on I-35 in the Hewitt area near Old Temple Road. We've reached out to officials for more details.

This is a developing news story and 25 News will provide more updates as they become available.

