PUSHING FOR PETS: Local Calvert Girl Scout advocates for improvements to animal facility

CALVERT, Texas — For 7th grade-Girl Scout Tatiana VanMetre community comes first especially, when it comes to our four-legged friends.

“I love dogs, and I – I hate it when people don’t care about them because they’re always very loyal to you.” Explained VanMetre.

Tatiana’s grandmother, Justine is also her Girl Scout Leader, volunteering for the past 2 years to foster these dogs until they’ve been adopted.

“A lot of them have been abused, some we have found chained to trees and it was just breaking my heart and I just wanted to help them find homes.” Explained VanMetre.

When Tatiana and her Girl Scout group discovered last year the local animal shelter wasn’t equipped to keep dogs in the shade and away from the rain – she appeared in front of Calvert City Council looking to make a change.

“I’m glad that we got this here because that’s how I knew they listened to us, we had to fight a little bit for it because that was a lot for me.” Said VanMetre.

But as colder weather approaches, it’s not enough to keep the dogs warm until they’re in a forever home.

“Right now, the only heat source we have is only one small heater and it is pretty much useless at this time, the wind comes in and blows it so it’s not doable for them.” Explained Regina Manthei, City of Calvert Water Clerk and Animal Facility Assistant.

Currently, the facility has adopted out more than 150 animals in the last couple of years and is looking for community support for the needed improvements.

“Right now, what we need are funds for the animal's care and funds for the blowing insulation if they cannot adopt.” Explained Manthei.

Tatiana told 15 ABC’S Chris Talley all she wants is to make her grandma and her Girl Scouts proud.

“It’s been like a motivation, I want to make [my grandma] proud, she’s done a lot for me, especially all the Girl Scouts and I want to make sure I do something worthwhile.” Explained VanMetre.



If you are interested in helping VanMetre’s efforts, you can take part by donating or adopting a dog by contacting Regina Manthei at the City of Calvert at (972) 333-0495 or Justine VanMetre at (281) 841-9730.