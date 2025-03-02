Suspect detained: Bryan Police Officer shot during an investigation

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — A Bryan Police Department officer was shot while investigating a firearm-related incident Saturday night in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road.

At 8:01 p.m., the officer observed a known suspect displaying a handgun with three other individuals at an apartment complex located at 1828 Sandy Point Road. As the officer approached, the suspect fired multiple shots through a vehicle, striking the officer once in an extremity.

The officer was treated and released from a local medical facility. The suspect fled into a nearby wooded area but has since been detained—Bryan Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies assisted in the search and investigation.

Authorities confirm there is no active threat to the public. The Bryan Police Department expressed gratitude to the community and all agencies involved in the response.