Arrest made in string of Bryan vehicle burglaries and thefts

The suspect was found and arrested in Harris County. Other people of interest are still being investigated in several other burglaries and thefts in the area.
BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A suspect was identified and arrested by the Bryan Police Department in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries and tool thefts that have happened over the past few weeks.

BPD says the suspects have specifically targeted work vans, work trucks, trailers, and other construction-style vehicles. In most cases, they found forced entry was used to gain access to valuable tools stored inside the vehicles.

Two warrants were issued for the suspect, identified as Leondray Garrison of Houston, for theft of 42,500 to $30,000.

Garrison was found and arrested in Harris County on the active warrants. Garrison and other people of interest are still being investigated in several other burglaries and thefts in the area.

If you have information, contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5375.

