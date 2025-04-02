KISD: Principal at Roy J. Smith Middle School will not return to role after student's death

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — In an update shared on the Killeen Independent School District's website, the district says Fredrick Lilly will not be returning to Roy J. Smith Middle School as principal.

The KISD school board is set to vote Thursday on Lilly's position in the district. District Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey will recommend his contract be terminated.

Here is the statement from KISD:

Update 4/1/25: After careful consideration, Dr. Fey will be recommending to the Board on April 3, 2025, that the principal’s Chapter 21 contract be proposed for termination. This recommendation is aligned with Killeen ISD policy, which states that such contracts may only be terminated for good cause.



Under the law, the principal has the right to request a due process hearing through the Texas Education Agency (TEA) should the Board approve Dr. Fey’s recommendation. That process is designed to ensure fairness and allow for all relevant information to be fully reviewed.



Separate from the pending Board’s action on Thursday, the determination has been made that the principal will not be returning as principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School. The district is looking to hire a new principal as expeditiously as possible. Currently, a principal supervisor is managing the day-to-day operations of the campus.

The move follows the March 10 death of a student at the school.

