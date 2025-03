KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A middle school track meet at Shoemaker High School was evacuated following a shooting in the area, Killeen ISD officials said.

However, Killeen ISD Superintendent confirmed in an email to parents that the incident did not occur on Shoemaker's campus. The decision to evacuate was made out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as the district prioritizes student safety.