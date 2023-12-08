Killeen police investigating fatal shooting of 2 women; 1 man in custody

KILLEEN, Texas — One man is in custody after he shot and killed two women inside of a home in Killeen on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Basalt Drive for a domestic disturbance at around 1:30 p.m. where a man was seen exiting the residence, where officers heard screaming inside.

According to the Killeen Police Department, officers detained the man and went inside the home to find two females suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived," authorities said.

Both victims were transported to different hospitals in critical condition — both died on Friday.

The females' names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, and police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

25 News will provide updates if they become available.