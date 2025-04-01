Army CID assisting Killeen police on death investigation of 'Army family member'

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — In response to our request for information based on a viewer tip, a spokesperson for Fort Cavazos confirms to 25 News that the Army Criminal Investigation Division is assisting Killeen police with a death investigation.
Officials say Lucila Nieva died on March 21, 2025, in Killeen, noting it did not happen on Fort Cavazos. The statement identifies Nieva as "an Army family member."
Read the full statement here:
The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of Lucila Nieva, which occurred on March 21 in Killeen, Texas, not on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Army Criminal Investigation Division is working with the Killeen Police Department to solve this case as quickly as possible. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an Army family member and will continue to support law enforcement and the Nieva family throughout this investigation. All inquiries should be directed to the Killeen Police Department.