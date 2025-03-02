Alleged major fire reported on Atkinson Avenue

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities are investigating reports of a fire near the Killeen ISD bus barn, though details remain limited at this time.

Killeen Fire

Emergency responders have not yet confirmed the extent of the fire or any potential damage. However, residents in the area have reported seeing smoke and emergency crews in the vicinity. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area while they assess the situation.

No injuries have been reported, and it is unclear if any school transportation services will be impacted. The City of Killeen has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

This is a developing story.