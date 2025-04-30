Belton Police investigate hit-and-run on I-35 near Shanklin Bridge

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning under the Shanklin Bridge on southbound Interstate 35.

Officials say the accident happened around 10:04 a.m., when a man ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The suspect continued to drive, heading south on the interstate.

Emergency responders found the man in stable condition at the scene. He was transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

As police investigated, traffic on southbound I-35 was diverted at the Loop 121 exit for about 40 minutes. The interstate has since reopened.