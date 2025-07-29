Baylor football head coach’s comment sparks reaction from dwarfism advocacy group

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two members of the national group Mascots Matter are responding to comments made by Baylor football coach Dave Aranda. The organization advocates for respectful representation of people with dwarfism. Both say the coach’s words—while likely unintentional—highlight how people with dwarfism are often the subject of jokes. They’re using the moment to raise awareness and encourage better understanding of disability issues.



Two leaders from a national disability rights group are speaking out after comments made by Baylor University Head Football Coach Dave Aranda raised concerns within the dwarfism community.

During a press conference last week, Coach Aranda made a passing comment that referenced little people — a term commonly associated with individuals with dwarfism.

While the remark was not made maliciously, some advocates say it reflects a broader issue: the normalization of language that diminishes or stereotypes people with disabilities.

Among those reacting were Shelby Holloway, who has dwarfism, and Erin Elswood, the mother of a child with dwarfism. Both women serve as co-directors of Mascots Matter, a national organization dedicated to ending the use of little people as mascots and promoting respectful representation.

“If I’m being honest, it hit me in the gut,” said Holloway. “When he said it, he’s also saying it in a room full of people — and a lot of people are going to be hearing him."

The remark, which did not mention any specific individual or group, still struck a nerve for Holloway and Elswood — not because of intent, but because of impact.

“People with dwarfism are often the punchline of these jokes being told today,” Holloway added. Elswood, who also works in education, said she felt equally affected as a parent and as an advocate.

“The idea of a college football coach saying these things floored me, to be honest,” she said. "I was hurt as an educator and as someone who works in education who knows the impact that these statements have on the disabled community.”

A Moment for Awareness, Not Outrage

Both Holloway and Elswood are clear: they’re not trying to "cancel" anyone.

"We're calling on Coach Aranda and Baylor to make a public apology to the dwarfism community, and to make this right," said Rachel Wherley, founder of Mascots Matter.

"Earlier in the video, coach Aranda said 'I shouldn't be saying this' but he went ahead and said it anyways, so we want him to make this right," said Wherley.

“This is impactful, and it makes waves in more than just Baylor and more than just Waco,” Elswood said.

The advocates hope the incident opens the door to dialogue about how people with disabilities — particularly those with dwarfism — are spoken about in public spaces.

Holloway and Elswood say high-profile figures have an opportunity to set a more inclusive tone through the language they use.

While Baylor officials did not respond to a phone call from 25 News, Mascots Matter says they are open to conversation and believe progress happens when people are willing to learn.

The Larger Mission

Mascots Matter was founded to combat the common practice of using individuals with dwarfism as entertainment mascots at sporting events — something both Holloway and Elswood say contributes to harmful stereotypes and unsafe environments.

The organization works with schools, sports teams, and communities to foster inclusive policies and representations.

This most recent conversation, they say, is part of that mission — not just addressing mascots, but all forms of communication that can shape public perception.