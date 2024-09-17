'A forever sanctuary': Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo seeks to relocate

TEMPLE, Texas(KXXV) — Shelby Michalewicz has been rescuing exotic and hooved animals since 2016 — she sees over 100 animals come to her farm every year.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“A lot of people don’t do their proper research to know what they are adopting these exotic animals — some of them that we have taken in just this year alone are ferrets our ringtail lemurs,” said Shelby Michalewicz, owner of Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo.

Michalewicz has been rescuing exotic and hooved animals since 2016, and she sees over 100 animals come to her farm each year.

There she gives them love and sanctuary after they're surrendered, and injured — some close to death.

“Not only does it transform the animals by giving them a place to be happy and content — we also do animal therapy within our community with our rescued animals," Michalewicz said.

The farm is currently operating on leased land, and Michaelwicz is hoping to continue giving them a forever home and serenity by buying the property or finding a new farm.

She set up a GoFundMe after being blindsided and evicted from property for cutting trees limbs.

They're also asking for volunteers — a form to adopt can be found on the Tiny Hooves Facebook page.

“Depending on the animal, we are very specific and make sure that each animal is going to be going into a home where they are loved and taken care of, otherwise they are not going to leave our care,” Michalewicz said.

