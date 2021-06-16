Energy coalition demands Gov. Abbott discuss energy in upcoming session

WACO, TX — One energy coalition is demanding that Gov. Greg Abbott bring up energy as a topic to the upcoming Special Session.

This is to ensure that Texans are not taking on the cost of legislation that passed in 87th legislative session, regarding weatherization for the electric grid.

Texans for Fair Energy Billing (TXFEB) is a consumer coalition that advocates for Texans in regards to energy prices after February's Winter Storm Uri. But the coalition is also calling for action after ERCOT's request that Texans conserve energy due to tight grid conditions.

"Ratepayers are in the same place now that they were less than six months ago. At that time, state leaders told us our grid could handle the heat, but according to ERCOT, that does not seem to be the case," said TXFEB Member Brandon Young. "State leaders have left Texans in the dark, and it's time we take back our power. Artificially inflated prices devastated ratepayers in February. Unfortunately, without addressing this issue in the Special Session, it could happen again the next time the lights go out."

Although the legislature also passed a bill, to manage the debt from the impact of the Winter Storm and save Texas ratepayers on the cost of $3.2 billion, it was stripped in the final hours of the session.

Now, according to TXFEB, warnings of rolling blackouts are coupled with energy prices that have begun to climb throughout the state; with Houston prices jumping from $85 to $1000 within ten minutes.

The potential for additional grid failures and their impact is a cause for concern that the coalition is demanding Gov. Abbott take action on in order to protect consumers and the Texas economy.