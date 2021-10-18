Copperas Cove police investigating hit-and-run near US Highway 190

The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one individual in the hospital on Saturday.

Police said around 9:15 p.m. they responded to a traffic collision on the intersection of South FM 116 and US Highway 190. Investigation revealed that the unauthorized driver of a Ford Econoline van was traveling southbound and failed to turn the right of way.

The vehicle struck a Honda CRV traveling north and then proceeded to flee the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a hospital via helicopter. Police said the driver of the van has not yet been identified, and they were able to gather that the driver of the van was not authorized by the owner to drive the vehicle.

The Copperas Cove Police Department asks that anyone with information call (254) 547-1111.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.