Businesses consider options after state restrictions lifted, stick with federal COVID guidelines

Even though he hinted at it for days, Texas businesses say the governor's recent COVID announcement still caught them by surprise.

”I am ending the statewide masked mandate,” Abbott said.

It was good news to Maria Gonzales, who doesn't really like having to wear a face mask, but who understands the need for it.

”It's hard to wear this mask all day," she explained.

Manufacturing businesses, like the one where Gonzales works, largely stayed with tough federal restrictions.

"Ultimately, you've got the CDC and OSHA from a federal standpoint that's given recommendations and then you have from a state level, given a different recommendation that for sure puts an employer in a...unique situation let's call it,” said Clint Weaver, VP of Human Resources for Hobbs Bonded Fibers.

And just as in poker, the strongest hand wins.

”All employers want to first and foremost, make sure that they provide a safe workplace. They also want to make sure that they're following the legal and government regulations to prevent safety audit that could carry potential penalties,” said Joshua Finstad, of employment firm Placements Unlimited.

It could carry potential penalties and lawsuits.

The governor's order only gave one exception to local governments for instituting their own mask policies, they can only do it if they have a high hospitalization rate.

Businesses say their freedom to choose comes with a few strings attached.

”When you start being inconsistent with policy liability is huge. Period,” explained Weaver.

So he says that policy should apply to all employees.

Crisis communication experts have told us companies should also be "up front" about their policies.

”You cannot over-communicate what you're doing in your business to customers,” explained Liz Anderson, of E.H. Anderson Public Relations, who developed a program called "Pandemic PR" to help businesses cope with COVID-19.

Clint Weaver says the governor's move put businesses on a tightrope.

”Employers that are kind of walking that fine line and maybe get a little too heavy on the business side and forget about their employees, their liability and their risk is exposed,” he said.

Businesses like "The Findery" relaxed their rules, but didn't do away with them.

”We just want everybody to feel comfortable. We've had a great response,” said Matt Koen, of The Findery.

If companies saw the Abbott announcement as a sign the COVID crisis had ended, "Pandemic PR" expert Liz Anderson says think again.

"We're getting a little fatigued and business owners may be tired of it you know, but this is not the time to stop. This is not the time to stop," she said.

Experts say COVID remains a threat, which even non-experts, recognize.

”Better to still using the masks, everybody using it because the COVID is everywhere,” said Gonzales.

Businesses say they dare not let their guard down, until they're certain they have COVID in their rear-view mirror.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!