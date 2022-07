BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department said Thursday they are aware and are actively investigating the threats towards Sanderson Farms.

As first reported by KBTX News, a former employee threatened to invoke violence at his former workplace. Bryan police said threats were found on social media, according to KBTX.

Bryan police are investigating with the Texas Department of Public Safety-Southeast on the matter.

KBTX reported Sanderson Farms is working with police during their investigation.