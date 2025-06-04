BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Belton is investing $150,000 in a new downtown street design to improve safety and fix ongoing drainage and flooding issues that have long impacted local businesses.



The city of Belton has approved a $150,000 plan to redesign Main and Penelope Street, aiming to address ongoing flooding and drainage issues.

Longtime downtown business owners, like barber Noe Cabrera, say stormwater runoff and speeding are major concerns that have affected storefronts for years.

Construction on the safety and infrastructure improvements is expected to take six to eight months, with local businesses hopeful the upgrades will protect against future flooding.

Check out what the city has planned and how neighbors have been impacted:

Belton plans downtown improvements to address drainage, safety concerns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether it's slowing traffic, making sidewalks safer, or addressing stormwater runoff, the city of Belton is preparing several improvements for its downtown streets.

"Sometimes people go too fast through here, and I'm concerned about that," said Noe Cabrera, a local barber and longtime shop owner.

Cabrera has been cutting hair in downtown Belton for 22 years. He’s witnessed firsthand the flooding and drainage problems that continue to impact the area.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"A couple of years ago it flooded pretty good, Nolan Creek overflowed and it got some of the buildings in this area," Cabrera said.

"There's been so much rain, and our drainage needs to be improved," he said.

When asked if the drainage needs to be fixed, Cabrera responded, "Yes, as far as the water always running down our street."

At a recent City Council meeting, leaders approved funding for a new design plan at Main and Penelope Street — an area that local businesses say is especially prone to flooding.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

While the design has not yet been finalized, the city says the project will focus on improving public safety and addressing the long-standing drainage issues.

The effort will cost approximately $150,000 in taxpayer dollars, with construction expected to take six to eight months.

"Belton is a growing city and there's concerns that we're not going to be able to be a small city anymore but these changes need to happen," Cabrera said.

Other business owners declined to speak on camera but said they are hopeful the city's plan will keep their storefronts dry and help them avoid future flooding.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

A nearby boutique shop confirmed it has flooded before and is counting on the city to make the necessary upgrades.

For a look at the full plan, click here and go to page 17.