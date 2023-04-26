Authorities investigating homicide in Lacy Lakeview

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead at the Village Square apartments, after the victim succumbed to numerous stab wounds inside his home, according to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at around 6 p.m. on Monday where they saw no signs of forced entry into the home. Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no current danger to the public.

The Police Department has developed a person of interest, but are following any and all leads.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For anyone with information, please contact Detective Tyler Ziegler at the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479 and reference Case #23-0296.