Amber Alert issued for 3 children last seen in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert for three young children last seen nearly 50 days ago.

The alert, issued Friday night, said 6-year-old Christopher Robertson II, 4-year-old Christine Robertson and 3-year-old Kristen Robertson were last seen on June 3 in Lampasas and are believed to be in immediate danger.

Authorities say 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead is wanted in connection with the children's abduction and is believed to be driving a white Toyota Tundra pickup.

Christopher is 3 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes.

Christine is 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes.

Kristen is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown eyes.

Whitehead is 5 feet 7 inches tall woman, who weighs 165 pounds.

The white truck the four are believed to be traveling in has a Texas license plate of GJZ8544.

Authorities ask that you report any information to the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office at (512) 556-8255.

