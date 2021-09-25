Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old missing person

The Bay City ISD Police Department is searching for missing 17-year-old Alicity Erevia.

Erevia was last seen Thursday just after 2 p.m. at the 400 block of 7th Street in Bay City. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes and blue jeans.

The suspect of the abduction is 22-year-old Sharieff Sharrieff, he is 6 feet in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle Erevia may be in is a 2017 Dodge Ram of black color, with license number PTD4629.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at (979) 401-1120.