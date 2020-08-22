9-year-old with rare illness just wants to get better

A 9-year-old Central Texas boy diagnosed with Plexiform Schwannoma dreams about being healthy.

"I just want to get better..."

Those are the words of Kenyon Alexander who is fighting against an extremely rare illness.

"We see this type of tumor in my clinical practices maybe once a year," said Dr. Russell Ward.

Kenyon was diagnosed this past January but his battles started when he suffered from severe leg pain at 6-years-old.

"Running and playing, it seems like a small thing but when you take that away from a kid, it's difficult," said his mother Lynda Skipper.

Skipper knew something was wrong and for three years she struggled to find answers to find answers.

Her determination to help her son paid off.

"I do believe that if I had not been persistent, we would not have answers," said Skipper.

Kenyon developed multiple tumors on his spinal cord and pelvis causing nerve damage to his left leg. He recently had surgery on July 13th to remove the tumors.

Dr. Ward led the surgery which took a team to execute.

The surgery took about 20 hours and consisted of three surgeons, one resident, a PA, and the anesthesiologist.

"He has moments where he feels down, but it's going to be his tenacity that gets us through this," said Skipper.

Despite his struggled, Kenyan remains strong.

"I feel like I never even had my tumors and I feel like I can walk...even though I can't..." said Kenyan.

"I think he will shock all of us with what he is able to do," said Dr. Ward.

Kenyan still has many more hospital visits and therapy appointments in order to improve his leg.

If you would like to keep up with his journey or help CLICK HERE.