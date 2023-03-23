HB 2248 to designate September 30 as 'Vanessa Guillén Day': Report

WASHINGTON D.C. — The family of Vanessa Guillén is set to testify before the Committee on Defense and Veterans Affairs this evening.

House Bill 2248 is set to designate September 30 as Vanessa Guillén Day.

"This legislation is to honor Vanessa's life and service, and to increase awareness of missing persons, sexual assault, and harassment in the military," Mayra Guillén said.

"Thank you, Representative Josey Garcia."

The family is also planning a march on Washington.