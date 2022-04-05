Former Texas Legislator seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leticia Van de Putte, a former Texas legislator, was critically injured and hospitalized on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. former Democratic Sen. Van de Putte was struck when crossing an intersection in Orlando, Florida, according to her husband Pete Van de Putte.

Van de Putte, 67, was a prominent legislator who served 24 years in the Texan government.

The vehicle was turning left when it struck her.

The impact caused her body to lift upwards of 10 to 15 feet in the air, per her husband overhearing from an officer at the scene.

Van de Putte remained conscious during the accident and did not have any punctured internal organs.

Pete has said she remains in good spirits despite her serious injuries.

Van de Putte is in stable condition but has lacerations on multiple limbs, fractures to her pelvic area, two broken ribs, and additional serious injuries to her lower back and head.

“It’s just a difficult thing to go through," said Pete regarding his wife's injuries.

The couple had just returned from a cruise that docked in Orlando on April 2.

They were due to fly back to San Antonio when their flight was canceled, grounding them in Orlando for the next few days.

Pete mentioned he was not with his wife when she was struck, as she was buying essentials at a store near their hotel.

He stated the driver immediately exited his vehicle to hold Van de Putte's hand and stayed when law enforcement and emergency services arrived.

Leticia Van de Putte first became a state representative for District 115 in 1991 and remained until 1999.

That same year she represented District 26 until March 2015.

It was during this time she unsuccessfully ran as lieutenant governor.

In 2015 she also ran for mayor in her hometown of San Antonio, narrowly losing to Ivy Taylor.

“She’s going to get through it,” said her husband Pete.

“She’s a fighter.”