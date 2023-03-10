Watch Now
DAY 8: Jury hears closing arguments in Waco daycare murder trial

Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 10, 2023
KXXV Staff Report

WACO, Texas — Ex-daycare owner Marian Fraser is on trial for allegedly giving a deadly amount of Benadryl to a four-month-old.

Fraser was originally convicted with the murder of the child in a 2015 trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

That conviction was later remanded by the 7th Court of Appeals in 2019, explaining the evidence presented in the trial did not match a felony murder conviction.

The infant, Clara Felton, died on March 4, 2013 with toxic levels of the antihistamine in her system after being dropped off at Fraser's 'Spoiled Rotten Daycare' in Waco.

Felton was the granddaughter of McLennan County judge, Scott Felton.

