Watch
News

Actions

A few severe storms possible tonight: Matt Hines

Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 17:35:01-04

TIMING: We will likely see a line of storms move across Central Texas from around 9 p.m.-4 a.m. The line will likely be near the I-35 corridor from 10 p.m.-Midnight. This should all be out of here by sunrise Monday morning.

THREATS: The highest concentration of severe weather will be north of our area, but we may see a few storms with-in the line become severe in our area. Right now it appears large hail and strong winds will be the main threats. If a storm can get out ahead of the line, then an isolated tornado would be possible.

Follow the latest from Matt Hines on FACEBOOK.

Future Track 10 p.m.
Future Track 1 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019