A few severe storms possible tonight: Matt Hines

TIMING: We will likely see a line of storms move across Central Texas from around 9 p.m.-4 a.m. The line will likely be near the I-35 corridor from 10 p.m.-Midnight. This should all be out of here by sunrise Monday morning.

THREATS: The highest concentration of severe weather will be north of our area, but we may see a few storms with-in the line become severe in our area. Right now it appears large hail and strong winds will be the main threats. If a storm can get out ahead of the line, then an isolated tornado would be possible.

