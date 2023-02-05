2 Indiana officers shot, suspect dead after gunfire exchange

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — Police say two southern Indiana law enforcement officers were shot and wounded early Sunday during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who fled a traffic stop on foot and fired at officers before he was fatally shot.

Sgt. John Perrine of Indiana State Police says both officers were flown to a hospital in Indianapolis, where they were in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening.

He says the man who fired at officers was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The shooting occurred after 3:15 a.m. in the Lawrence County city of Mitchell about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

The wounded officers were a Lawrence County Sheriff's deputy and a Mitchell police officer.