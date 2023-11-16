New Camry, best-selling car in US, will only be offered as a hybrid

The 2025 generation of the Toyota Camry, the best-selling car in the U.S. market, will only be offered as a hybrid car.

According to a press release by the automaker, the new Camry, set to debut next spring, promises a "fresh new look, enhanced performance, and a hybrid powertrain that's made to move" — delivering a blend of power and fuel-efficiency.

The 2025 Camry will run on a 2.5-liter gasoline engine and a hybrid system, which will give 225 horsepower for front-wheel-drive models and 232 horsepower for all-wheel-drive models.

Toyota says the move is part of an "effort to provide electrification for all."

Similar to Toyota's other hybrid models, the batteries in this Camry will be charged when the car brakes.

This will be the ninth generation of this vehicle, and while no prices have been made available yet, the current Camry hybridranges from $26,420 to $36,845; that price is expected to be higher for the newer version.

So far this year, Toyota has sold 242,571 Camry vehicles in the U.S., and in 2022, it sold a total of 295,201, according to CarFigures.

Toyota currently has several cars that are hybrid, such as the Prius, the Corolla, the Sienna minivan, the Venza SUV, the Sequoia full-sized SUV, and others.

