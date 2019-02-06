Nakea Simon joined KXXV in August 2020 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Nakea was born in Brooklyn, New York, but her parents are originally from Grenada. Growing up the news was a very important in her household because it was a way for her family to stay connected, especially for her grandparents. She moved to Petersburg, Virginia to attend Virginia State University and obtained bachelor’s degree in Communications. From there she moved to Washington, DC to attend Georgetown University and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Journalism. At Georgetown she worked with Journalists from Politico, NPR and The Hill and fell in love with Broadcast Journalism.

After college, Nakea started her career as a Segment Producer at WJLA ABC7 “Good Morning Washington” where she booked political, health and entertainment guests and help create the station on-the-go field show. From there she moved on to WTTG Fox 5 DC as a Planning Editor and Field Producer where she help field produced, plan segments, news coverage and produce content for the morning show.

Nakea’s passion for journalism involves using her skills to serve and contribute to various communities with a mission to help, inform and provide a voice to the voiceless as she transitions from behind the scenes to now an on-air talent.

In her free time, you can catch Nakea either at the gym, hanging out with family and friends or traveling. She loves music (Hip Hop, Afro Beats and Soca), dogs and the “POWER” franchise on Starz.

Any story ideas? You can email Nakea at Nakea.Simon@kxxv.com