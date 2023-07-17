Musician Jason Aldean leaves concert for heat exhaustion

Country musician Jason Aldean abruptly left the stage shortly into a concert on Saturday at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, Connecticut.

Aldean said he was treated for heat exhaustion following his brief concert performance. Aldean told fans through Twitter that he had been playing golf before Saturday's concert. The National Weather Service reported heat indices in the mid-90s on Saturday amid high humidity.

"I don't think it was quite that serious, but it was pretty intense last night at the show," he said. "Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was. And, I don't know, something just, I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could, and eventually, it was just like I knew it wasn't going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what's going on."

SEE MORE: What's the cost of an extreme hot summer?

Aldean said on Sunday he was "doing fine" after getting an I.V. after the concert on Saturday and again on Sunday. He apologized for cutting the show short, but added "we're going to make the one up to you guys in Hartford as well."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, cold, pale and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headache and fainting. The CDC recommends moving to a cool place, loosening clothes, use wet cloths or take a cool bath and sip water if faced with these symptoms.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com