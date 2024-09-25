Growin on Faith Farm in Bredmond hosts workshop for sustainable farming

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — Growin' on Faith Farm is teaming with Holistic Management International and Small Producers Initiative to host an interactive workshop for local farmers.



Growin on Faith Farm is hosting a workshop for local farmers.

The event aims to teach sustainable and profitable farming practices to both current and potential future farmers.

Includes ranch tours, demos, hands-on activities, and practical ideas.

The workshop will be Friday, September, 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Bremond.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I want to do something that not just helps people to grow, but helps people teach other people how to grow," Co-Owner of Growin' on Faith Farm, John Kimbrough said.

The Growin' on Faith Farm is working to help local farmers succeed.

"This has really given us an opportunity to be able to reach out to other farmers and ranchers and help them to explore new, holistic management ideas for their farm for sustainable farming for the future," Kimbrough said.

It's organizing a workshop that's aimed at giving local farmers the knowledge to increase their farm's resiliency and profitability.

"Some of the biggest things that I've seen is that everybody tries to do it on their own, they don't understand that there are a lot of different programs and a lot of people like us that want to help them get started," Kimbrough said.

15ABC was driving around Bremond when they ended up at Sandy Simons ranch.

Simons tells 15ABC she and her husband have attended workshops in the past.

"We also dabbled, did a lot of classes in a lot of different aspects of agriculture and then we've attended multiple actual hands-on learning workshops where you get some didactic or classroom work and then you go out and actually see or help put it into practice," she said.

She tells 15ABC these experiences have not only taught her valuable lessons, but also helped her build a network with a community of farmers.

"Being able to reach out and have, have neighbors come and help you, that's invaluable," she said.

"So you never have to do it by yourself. you're never alone, I guess that's the biggest lesson."