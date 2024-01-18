Kraft is releasing flavored cheese Singles for the first time in a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kraft is adding three new flavors to its lineup of Singles cheese slices.

New Jalapeño, Garlic and Herb and Caramelized Onion Kraft Singles are made for everything from a quick sandwich to a more grown-up take on a classic grilled cheese.

The new flavors will be available beginning this month at retailers nationwide in packs of 16 individually wrapped slices. They’ll be priced the same as regular Kraft Singles.

The new flavors join the classic American Cheese, plus Swiss, White American and Sharp Cheddar, which was one of the flavors added nearly 10 years ago. Pepper Jack was also added at that time, but has since been discontinued.

“America’s secret ingredient for favorite dishes, Kraft Singles’ irresistibly delicious meltiness is an irreplaceable essential for home cooks, chefs, and anyone who loves cheese,” a Kraft spokesperson told Simplemost. “The brand’s commitment to innovating and meeting consumer demands is highlighted by these exciting three flavors. With 67% of US cheese consumers eager to try new foods, and a 20% surge in sales observed for flavored cheese slices, the introduction of these new offerings effectively addresses the existing gap in the market.”

While you can of course use the new flavors however you’d like, Kraft offers up a few suggestions. They suggest using the Caramelized Onion Singles on a ham and cheese panini, adding the Jalapeno flavor to a steak sandwich or using the Garlic and Herb slices to a chicken Parmesan sub.

You could also make this French onion grilled cheese sandwich with the Caramelized Onion Singles; it calls for actual caramelized onions as well.

Or, try using the new slices in this recipe for Balsamic-Roasted Broccoli and Red Pepper Grilled Cheese. It calls for Havarti cheese, but either the Caramelized Onion Singles or Garlic and Herb slices should pair well with the rest of the ingredients, which include broccolini, red bell pepper, olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

What is your favorite way to make a grilled cheese?

