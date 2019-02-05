Justin is excited to join the KXXV 25 News team!

Justin came from Chicago, IL where he started his journalism career when he was a sophomore in high school at Kenwood Academy. From there, Justin was an intern for the Cook County Department of Public Affairs and Communication (DPAC). Justin has worked in the news industry covering politics, crime, breaking news, sports, features and more from not only the Chicago region but also Peoria, IL at WEEK 25 News as a photographer.

Starting his career as a freelance journalist, photography was where he got his start but later ventured into video in 2013 with Captured News. From there he then became an overnight breaking news multimedia journalist for the Chicago Sun-Times where covering breaking news in the city, surrounding suburbs and northwest Indiana. He later began working as Traffic Producer for WBBM where he assisted with updated traffic reports with WBBM's Traffic on the 8's. Later on, Justin found himself here in Central Texas becoming a Digital Content Producer and Photographer for KWTX.

When he's not working, Justin loves to be out in nature. He loves rucking and gardening. He also likes to fish here and there. Two things interesting about Justin is that he also went to college for Culinary Arts as he loves to cook. Lastly, he is also a firefighter!

Justin prides himself on telling the stories of the often untold or forgotten. He looks forward to meeting new people in the communities in which he serves.

If you have any story ideas you can reach out to Justin via Twitter, Instagram or by email at Justin.Jackson@kxxv.com.