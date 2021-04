Joel Leal graduated from UT-Austin in 2018, majoring in Radio-Television-Film.

While a student, Joel worked for Univision 62, creating his own original food series, "Comida Local".

Moving to LA, he uncovered celebrity news at TMZ and worked "the desk" at ABC7.

Now, Joel returns to Texas, to help KRHD's expanding online presence as a Digital Real-Time Editor!