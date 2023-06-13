Jeep recalling more than 330K vehicles

Jeep is recalling two versions of its Grand Cherokee due to an issue with rear coil springs.

Automobile manufacturing company Stellantis reports that 2022-2023 Grand Cherokees and 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee Ls have rear coil springs that may have been installed incorrectly.

"This recall is not related to a part defect but rather an assembly issue where the vehicle may have been built with an out of position rear coil spring," the recall acknowledgment says.

There's concern that the springs may detach while driving and cause a crash.

SEE MORE: New report lists the most and least recalled vehicles

The automaker says it has more than 20 reports related to the rear coil springs. Stellantis said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Owners should expect to receive a letter about the recall after July 28.

They will able to make an appointment with a dealer to inspect the vehicle. If it's determined that a repair is needed, the dealer will make the fix at no cost to the customer.

Owners may call the automaker at 1-800-853-1403 ahead of receiving the letter if they have questions about the recall. They are asked to refer to recall 64A.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com