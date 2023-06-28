This inflatable paddleboard kit is $100 off at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ever dream of climbing on a paddleboard and enjoying some quality time on the water? Walmart has one on sale right now that will get you one step closer to this goal.

For a limited time, you can buy an Airwalk Jive inflatable stand-up paddleboard kit for only $299. This sale price is a $100 discount off the regular retail price of $399, so you’ll save almost 25% with this deal. Now may be the perfect time to jump in and grab a paddleboard for yourself or the family!

The Airwalk Jive Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board Package is ideal for beginners but can also be used by more advanced paddlers.

The board’s wide design makes stability easier to maintain, even for an adult and child on the same board. Three fins on the board’s underside also give an extra boost of control and stability.

If you’ve avoided getting a paddleboard because you’re worried about storing at home or transporting it to the lake or beach, don’t worry. This board is inflatable and fits inside an included backpack. Just grab the bag and head out for a day on the water.

Also included in this kit is the air pump needed to inflate the paddleboard. In 10 minutes or less, you’ll be ready to ride the waves!

Rounding out this paddleboard package is a three-piece, lightweight paddle, an ankle leash to keep the board close even if you fall into the water, a dry pouch for your smartphone and a repair kit in case the board springs a leak.

Walmart has not stated how long this deal will last, though. You don’t want to miss your chance to save $100 on fun for the entire summer, so act now!

Buy an Airwalk Jive Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board Package at Walmart for $299 (was $399).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.