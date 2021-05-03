Tornado Watch issued for several Central Texas counties

A Tornado Watch has been issued for several Central Texas counties.

The watch was issued at 3:45 pm and is set to expire at 11 pm.

Counties included in this watch are Bell Bosque Collin Comanche Cooke Coryell Dallas Delta Denton Ellis Erath Fannin Grayson Hamilton Henderson Hill Hood Hopkins Hunt Johnson Kaufman Lamar Lampasas Mclennan Mills Navarro Parker Rains Rockwall Somervell Tarrant Van Zandt Wise