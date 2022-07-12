COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Well, ERCOT asked... and Texans listened.

The Texas power grid asked customers to voluntarily conserve energy during peak hours Monday, and it looks like a lot of Texans pulled through.

As first published by ABC 11 News, ERCOT is reporting that from 1:56 p.m. to 2 p.m. yesterday, customers cutback on nearly 500 megawatts of power,

This is enough power to light up about 100,000 homes, officials said.

With about 10 million households in Texas, experts stated that cumulatively... every light on matters.

Experts also noted that on high-temperature days like Monday, the biggest energy consumer in homes is typically its air conditioning.

According to Texas Electricity Saving, AC units make up about 51 percent of an average Texan's daily home energy use.

Other high-energy appliances also include home water heaters, laundry units, refrigerators and ovens.

High temperatures are expected to continue across much of Central Texas this week.