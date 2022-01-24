Suspect in Texas murder of constable deputy identified, at large

The suspect in the murder of a Texas constable deputy has been identified and is armed and dangerous according to Houston police.

Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, died Sunday after a driver fired multiple shots at him during an early morning traffic stop and then took off, authorities in Texas said.

The driver has now been identified as 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, police are offering a $60k reward offered for information leading his arrest.

Suspect identified in murder of Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway. $60k reward offered for information leading to the arrest of 51-year-old Oscar Rosales (pictured), who is armed and dangerous. Call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS if you know of his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/ZfkfG7c5gs — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 24, 2022

Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy, then drive off.

“This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said. Heap added that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS.