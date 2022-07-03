Police ask for public's help over vehicular theft

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Polk County authorities are asking the public for information regarding a recent vehicular theft.

An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle complaint was reported Wednesday off State Highway 146 S.

The vehicle is described as a 2003 Dodge Ram with a dent on the passenger side of the hood and the fender of the bed.

Those with information regarding the theft are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936)-327-6810 or at the county's Crime Stoppers at (936)-327-STOP.