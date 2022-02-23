ERCOT anticipates tight grid conditions a year after Texas blackout

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT said it anticipates tight grid conditions Wednesday through Friday during a winter storm hitting parts of Texas.

ERCOT has requested that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality enforce discretion with respect to generator "exceedances" of TCEQ air permit limitations.

The notice said: “To ensure all possible generation is available to serve system demand, ERCOT has requested that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) exercise its enforcement discretion with respect to generator exceedances of TCEQ air permit limitations.”

The notice went on to say: “TCEQ has communicated to ERCOT that it will use its enforcement discretion in evaluating generation facility exceedances of emission and operational permit limits in order to maximize generation availability during this period of concern.”

What does that mean for you?

To make sure there is enough power to sustain the demand, providers could receive forgiveness for environmental issues during that time.