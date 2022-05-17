Authorities call off search after 'dangerous' Texas prison bus escapee possibly spotted in Central Texas

Authorities were searching on Tuesday after reports that the escaped convicted killer, last seen in Leon County, had been spotted in the Robinson and Asa areas.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said a report came in Tuesday morning after someone thought they had spotted Gonzalo Lopez possibly in a cornfield.

McNamara said it could have been a credible identification, and agencies along with a helicopter were searching the area.

"It did sound like the escapee from the description but they were unable to find him," said the sheriff.

The search was called off, according to the sheriff.

"Robinson PD is not aware of any active search in or around our city," said Robinson police. "We have no reason to believe he is here and we are operating as normal."

Out of an abundance of caution, Robinson Little League canceled their games tonight "due to law enforcement presence in the area."

Reward for information leading to the capture and arrest of Lopez has been increased to $50,000, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder, has been missing since Thursday after he assaulted prison officials and then escaped from a prison transport bus.