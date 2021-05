LAMPASAS COUNTY — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lampasas County until 12 pm.

At 10:57 am, a Severe Thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of San Saba, moving east at 20 mph.

There is a potential for quarter to half dollar size hail. Damage to vehicles is possible.

Locations impacted include Lampasas, Kempner and Lometa.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.