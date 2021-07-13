Watch
One person sent to hospital after being shot in the head in Lampasas, one arrested

(Source: Raycom Media)
LAMPASAS, TX — Lampasas Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Chestnut on July 11, 2021, at approximately 9:55 pm to what sounded like an argument and gunshots.

Witnesses said there was an argument and a gun had been displayed and shots were fired.

At approximately 10:09 pm, Police were notified of a gunshot victim at Rollins Brook Hospital Emergency Room.

The victim is a male Lampasas resident, approximately 43-years-old, who had been taken to Rollins Brook Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

After receiving medical attention at Rollins Brook Hospital, he was later transported to Baylor Scott & White.

Lampasas resident Rene Anthony Garza was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

