Waco police asks for public's help searching for missing 67-year-old man

WACO, TX — Waco Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 67-year-old Jerry L. Pate, last seen around 11:30 am on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Pate is approximately 5'8" to 6' and weighs around 140 lbs with gray/blue eyes and a long beard.

He was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a solid blue shirt, white tennis shoes and a navy blue hat with the word 'ARMY' on the front.

Pate's family is concerned as he may be in a confused state due to not taking his medication.

Police say Pate may suffer from a variety of medical and mental health issues.

If you have any information about Pate's whereabouts, contact Waco police at 254-750-7500.