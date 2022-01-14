Schools close due to COVID-19, TEA dodges important questions

It's a trend across the State of Texas, schools are closing across the state. More questions are popping up -- Are schools allowed to engage in remote learning?

Many schools have decided to close the door to their campuses. All of them stopped instruction, except for Connally ISD. Wednesday, Jan. 12, Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe explained to 25 News its course of action.

"They are at home learning," Bottelberghe said.

In a previous interview with 25 News -- Alice Jaurequi with Waco ISD said its hands are tied when it comes to this subject.

"TEA actually governs that rule and it is not possible for us to go to virtual or online learning district-wide," Jaurequi said.

For almost two weeks 25 News tried making contact with the TEA trying to ask why schools can not make the switch. On Thursday, 25 News made contact with Frank Ward.

Ward sent me a document confirming what Waco ISD said. Ward declined a zoom interview and dodged both of our questions.

Why can't school districts choose to switch to temporary remote learning if their local health department advises them to do so?

If schools end up using their weather days for covid-19 closures -- and there is another arctic storm like last February what happens then? Are these schools out of luck?"

Connally ISD said they are technically allowed to have a remote option, but they will receive no money from the TEA. Meaning the cost of daily operation comes out of each district.