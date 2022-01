Several Central Texas fire departments responded to a grassfire Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 2 p.m. and the Waco, Bellmead, Riesel, Mart, and Hallsburg fire departments responded to the scene near East State Highway 6.

25 News confirmed 15 acres burned in the grass fire but that it is also "relatively under control." Wind conditions are reported to have made the fire worse.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.