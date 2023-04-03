Cecily Aguilar to face sentencing hearing in August, witness availability cited

WACO, Texas — The sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar, the woman who pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, will now take place this summer, court records show.

Originally, the hearing had been set for April 5, 2023.

However, it was rescheduled after a motion was filed by Aguilar's defense team, court records show.

The new date has been set to August 14, 2023.

According to the motion, a continuance was requested by Aguilar's attorney, citing the defense's psychiatric expert witness would not be able to testify at the original hearing date this month.

The request for this rescheduling was approved by the judge after the government also did not show objection.

In November 2022, Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and admitted to helping dismember and dispose of Guillen's body.

Guillen, a 20-year-old Army specialist, had gone missing from Fort Hood in April 2020, her remains were discovered two months later.

Aguilar now faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 for her involvement in the crime.

Her co-defendant, Aaron Robinson, who was a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, committed suicide before authorities could arrest him for his role in Guillen's murder.

This case has since sparked nationwide calls for reform within the military's justice system.