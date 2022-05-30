Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez to retire after seven seasons

Watch
Posted at 2:34 PM, May 30, 2022
WACO, Texas — Baylor Head Baseball Coach Steve Rodriguez has announced that he will be retiring after seven seasons.

His current record of 197-146 marks the third-most wins of any head coach in program history.

“While a decision of this magnitude is never easy, I am at peace with it,” Rodriguez said in a press release.

“Seven years is a long time at one place, and now it is time for a new voice to lead the Baylor Baseball program,

"I will forever be grateful to the outstanding young men who have played for me,

"I am just happy that I was able to help young men achieve their own goals of playing professionally, that our program helped young men find faith and that I have built lifelong friendships with players for my entire career,

"I wish every one of them the very best on the field and in life,

"My family and I wish Baylor the very best and will always cherish our times as Baylor Bears.”

Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades has since launched a national search for the next Baylor baseball head coach.

Rhoades has confirmed that he will not make any comments on prospective candidates or on the search process.

