Former Kempner police officer arrested for using restricted information for non-law enforcement reason

KEMPNER, Texas — A former Kempner police officer was arrested after using restricted governmental information for a non-law enforcement reason.

The Mayor of Kempner, John Wilkerson, said in a press release that he was briefed about the situation shortly after taking office.

After learning about the situation, Wilkerson directed the City Manager to ensure the Police Chief investigates the incident and treat the case as any other criminal case.

The investigation was completed on Nov. 23 and a neutral magistrate issued an arrest warrant for former Officer Andrew Sowder for Unauthorized Obtaining, Use or Disclosure of Criminal History Record Information; Penalty.