Watch
Hometown

Actions

Former Kempner police officer arrested for using restricted information for non-law enforcement reason

items.[0].image.alt
Raycom Media
police
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 11:30:03-05

KEMPNER, Texas — A former Kempner police officer was arrested after using restricted governmental information for a non-law enforcement reason.

The Mayor of Kempner, John Wilkerson, said in a press release that he was briefed about the situation shortly after taking office.

After learning about the situation, Wilkerson directed the City Manager to ensure the Police Chief investigates the incident and treat the case as any other criminal case.

The investigation was completed on Nov. 23 and a neutral magistrate issued an arrest warrant for former Officer Andrew Sowder for Unauthorized Obtaining, Use or Disclosure of Criminal History Record Information; Penalty.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019