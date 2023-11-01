Temple Police respond to false emergency 'swatting' on Halloween night

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they are investigating a "swatting" incident that occurred on Halloween night in which officers responded to a false emergency call.

Around 9:01 p.m., Oct. 31, police said they responded to the 1400 block of South 5th Street on reports of shots fired with two injured victims.

After numerous officers responded and closed a section of South 5th Street, the police said they learned new details which led them to believe the call was a "swatting" incident.

Swatting is a form of criminal harassment and is defined as the act of prank calling emergency services in an attempt to have authorities dispatch a large number of emergency personnel to a particular address.

"False calls of this nature are dangerous and consume large amounts of police resources," the police department said.

Police said the occupants of the swatted residence were found safe and unaware of the emergency call.

Temple PD said this case is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact the department at 254-298-5500 of the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or bellcountycrimestoppers.com for anonymous reporting.